LATAM Airlines Group's decision to leave oneworld to 'significantly change the dynamics' in LatAm
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'LATAM's exit from oneworld: another hit for alliance relevance', stated (01-Dec-2019) LATAM Airlines Group's decision to leave oneworld and remain independent significantly changes the dynamics in Latin America. Once LATAM Airlines Brazil leaves oneworld, Brazil's three major airlines will become independent operators. oneworld's 34% seat share in Brazil will be essentially wiped out. LATAM is the leading airline group in Chile and the second largest operator in Colombia and Argentina. According to CAPA and OAG, LATAM Airline Group's combined seat share in upper and lower South America was 65.7% as of early Dec-2019, and in Oct-2020 all of those seats will officially become unaligned. [more - CAPA Analysis]