21-Aug-2018 4:44 PM
LATAM Airlines Group updates guidance for 2018
LATAM Airlines Group revised (20-Aug-2018) its 2018 guidance as follows:
- Capacity (ASK) growth: Between 4% and 6% (from between 5% and 7% in 1Q2018);
- International: Between 5% and 7% (from between 6% and 8%);
- Brazil domestic: Maintained between 2% and 4%;
- Spanish speaking countries: Between 4% and 6% (from between 6% and 8%);
- Cargo (ATK) growth: Maintained between 1% and 3%;
- Operating margin: Between 6.5% and 8% (from between 7.5% and 9.5%). [more - original PR]