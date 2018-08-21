Become a CAPA Member
21-Aug-2018 4:44 PM

LATAM Airlines Group updates guidance for 2018

LATAM Airlines Group revised (20-Aug-2018) its 2018 guidance as follows:

  • Capacity (ASK) growth: Between 4% and 6% (from between 5% and 7% in 1Q2018);
    • International: Between 5% and 7% (from between 6% and 8%);
    • Brazil domestic: Maintained between 2% and 4%;
    • Spanish speaking countries: Between 4% and 6% (from between 6% and 8%);
  • Cargo (ATK) growth: Maintained between 1% and 3%;
  • Operating margin: Between 6.5% and 8% (from between 7.5% and 9.5%). [more - original PR]

