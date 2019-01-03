3-Jan-2019 12:39 PM
LATAM Airlines Group to introduce new cabin interiors from early 2019
LATAM Airlines Group announced (02-Jan-2019) plans to introduce new cabin interiors from early 2019, according to design studio PriestmanGoode. The new business and economy class cabins will be installed on new aircraft and will be retrofitted to more than 200 aircraft over the next two years. As previously reported by CAPA, LATAM announced the new cabins in Aug-2018. [more - original PR]
