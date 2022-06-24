LATAM Airlines Group to eliminate single use plastics by 2023

LATAM Airlines Group announced (23-Jun-2022) plans to eliminate 100% of single use plastics from its operations by 2023. Planned initiatives to achieve the goal include:

Reusable bags to cover rest items in international premium business cabins;

Replace plastic used for wrapping loads with reusable blankets or waterproof covers;

Separation of plastic and aluminium onboard domestic flights in Chile, Peru, Colombia and Ecuador.

As previously reported by CAPA, LATAM recently launched new sustainable amenity kits for premium business travellers. The company will also announce changes in the materials used for all elements of economy cabin service "in the coming weeks". [more - original PR]