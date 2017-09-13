LATAM Airlines Group sees significant upside in passenger penetration in Latin America

LATAM Airlines Group VP clients and president LATAM Airlines Brazil Claudia Sender Ramirez, speaking at CAPA's 2017 Latin America Aviation Summit, stated (12-Sep-2017) trips per capita in Latin America's most developed market, Chile, is a little over 1.0. In Brazil, levels are roughly half that number, approximately 0.52. Ms Sender Ramirez calculated if LATAM brought passenger penetration levels in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru to Chile's levels, 80 million new passengers would travel in the Latin American system. "If we were a little more aggressive, and we were to aim for half the penetration of the US, it would bring 200 million passengers into the system", she explained.