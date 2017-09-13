Loading
13-Sep-2017 4:54 PM

LATAM Airlines Group sees significant upside in passenger penetration in Latin America

LATAM Airlines Group VP clients and president LATAM Airlines Brazil Claudia Sender Ramirez, speaking at CAPA's 2017 Latin America Aviation Summit, stated (12-Sep-2017) trips per capita in Latin America's most developed market, Chile, is a little over 1.0. In Brazil, levels are roughly half that number, approximately 0.52. Ms Sender Ramirez calculated if LATAM brought passenger penetration levels in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru to Chile's levels, 80 million new passengers would travel in the Latin American system. "If we were a little more aggressive, and we were to aim for half the penetration of the US, it would bring 200 million passengers into the system", she explained.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More