LATAM Airlines Group sees positives results from new domestic fare structures

LATAM Airlines Colombia CEO Fernando Poitevin, speaking at CAPA's 2017 Latin America Aviation Summit, stated (12-Sep-2017) 60% of customers flying in Europe select airlines that did not exist 20 years ago. After studying that trend, and in order to compete more effectively with existing and emerging low cost airlines, LATAM Airlines Group has introduced a new low fare tier in its South American domestic markets. Mr Poitevin concluded the company has seen good results from the new fare structure that has been rolled out during the last six to nine months.