LATAM Airlines Group secures exit financing as part of Chapter 11 process

LATAM Airlines Group secured (11-Jun-2022) exit financing as part of its Chapter 11 restructuring process, having signed debt commitment letters with JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, BNP Paribas, BNP Paribas Securities Corp and Natixis. The exit financing considers new debt of USD2.25 billion and a new revolving credit facility of USD500 million and is structured as follows:

USD500 million exit revolving facility;

USD750 million term B loan facility;

USD750 million Bridge to 5Y notes facility proposal;

USD750 million Bridge to 7Y notes facility proposal.

The exit financing commitment letters also provide for USD1.17 billion in financing to provided during the life of the Chapter 11 process, in the form of a debtor-in-possession financing with a lower repayment preference than the exit financing. LATAM CEO Roberto Alvo said: "This commitment secures us the full amount of financing required to complete our restructuring plan... with a degree of flexibility that allows us to optimise existing market conditions". The financing is subject to the approval of the US Court, with the company hoping to emerge from the Chapter 11 process in 2H2022. [more - original PR]