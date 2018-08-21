Become a CAPA Member
21-Aug-2018

LATAM Airlines Group reports USD6.5m operating profit in 2Q2018

LATAM Airlines Group reported (20-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Total operating revenue: USD2357 million, +3.7% year-on-year;
      • Passenger: USD1957 million, +3.6%;
      • Cargo: USD299.7 million, +16.8%;
    • Total operating costs: USD2351 million, +5.6%;
      • Fuel: USD685.6 million, +34.3%;
      • Labour: USD435.7 million, -3.7%;
    • Operating profit: USD6.5 million, -86.6%;
    • Net profit (loss): (USD113.6 million), compared to a loss of USD138.0 million in p-c-p;
    • Passengers: 15.5 million, +1.5%;
    • Passenger yield: USD 7.2 cents, +1.7%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASK: USD 5.9 cents, -1.0%;
    • Cargo: 231,000 tons, +7.6%;
    • Cargo yield: USD 34.3 cents, +6.7%;
    • Cargo revenue per AFTK: USD 18.8 cents, +8.7%;
  • Six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Total operating revenue: USD5088 million, +7.1%;
      • Passenger: USD4275 million, +7.0%;
      • Cargo: USD595.5 million, +16.7%;
    • Total operating revenue: USD4853 million, +6.6%;
      • Fuel: USD1403 million, +26.9%;
      • Labour: USD950.3 million, -2.8%;
    • Operating profit: USD235.0 million, +17.2%;
    • Net profit (loss): (USD19.7 million), compared to a loss of USD72.5 million in p-c-p;
    • Passengers: 32.7 million, +2.6%;
    • Passenger yield: USD 7.4 cents, +4.1%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASK: USD 6.2 cents, +3.2%;
    • Cargo: 455,000 tons, +6.6%;
    • Cargo yield: USD 33.9 cents, +6.9%;
    • Cargo revenue per AFTK: USD 18.6 cents, +9.9%;
    • Total assets: USD17,392 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: USD773.9 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD13,737 million. [more - original PR]

