LATAM Airlines Group reports Seventh consecutive month of pax growth in Feb-2018

LATAM Airlines Group reported (08-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

Passengers: 5.4million, +4.7% year-on-year; Domestic SSC*: 1.9 million, +4.7%; Domestic Brazil **: 2.1 million, +4.1%; International***: 1.4 million, +4.7%;

Passenger load factor: 85.33%, +0.4ppt; Domestic SSC*: 85.4%, +1.6ppts; Domestic Brazil**: 81.2%, +0.4ppt; International***: 87.2%, -0.1ppt;

Cargo traffic (FTKs): +8.0%;

Cargo load factor: 53.0%, -0.3ppt.

According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the carrier's seventh consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]

*Domestic passenger operations in Spanish speaking countries (SSC) carried by LAN. Passenger statistics include domestic operations in Chile, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador and Colombia.

**Domestic passenger operations of TAM in Brazil.

***International passenger operations of LAN and TAM.