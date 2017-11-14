LATAM Airlines Group pax up 5% at 6.0m in Oct-2017, cargo traffic down 3%

LATAM Airlines Group reported (13-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2017:
- Passengers: 6.0 million, +5.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic SSC*: 2.1 million, +4.2%;
- Domestic Brazil**: 2.5 million, +4.6%;
- International***: 1.4 million, +7.1%;
- Passenger load factor: 86.9%, +1.3ppts;
- Domestic SSC*: 84.2%, +2.5ppts;
- Domestic Brazil**: 85.6%, +3.1ppts;
- International***: 88.4%, -0.2ppt;
- Cargo traffic (FTKs): -2.9%;
- Cargo load factor: 58.1%, +0.6ppt. [more - original PR]
*Domestic passenger operations in Spanish speaking countries (SSC) carried by LAN. Passenger statistics include domestic operations in Chile, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador and Colombia.
**Domestic passenger operations of TAM in Brazil.
***International passenger operations of LAN and TAM.