11-Jul-2017 8:45 AM
LATAM Airlines Group pax down 2% to 5.1m in Jun-2017, cargo traffic up 3%
LATAM Airlines Group reported (10-Jul-2017) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2017:
- Passengers: 5.1 million, -1.5% year-on-year;
- Domestic SSC*: 1.7 million, -2.6%;
- Domestic Brazil**: 2.1 million, -3.8%;
- International***: 1.2 million, +4.5%;
- Passenger load factor: 84.4%, +1.1ppts;
- Domestic SSC*: 79.4%, +0.8ppt;
- Domestic Brazil**: 81.4%, +1.2ppts;
- International***: 87.2%, +1.0ppt;
- Cargo traffic (FTKs): +2.7%;
- Cargo load factor: 53.9%, +5.9ppts. [more - original PR]
*Domestic passenger operations in Spanish speaking countries (SSC) carried by LAN. Passenger statistics include domestic operations in Chile, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador and Colombia.
**Domestic passenger operations of TAM in Brazil.
***International passenger operations of LAN and TAM.