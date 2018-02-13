Loading
13-Feb-2018 10:12 AM

LATAM Airlines Group reports sixth consecutive month of pax growth in Jan-2018

LATAM Airlines Group reported (12-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

  • Passengers: 6.2 million, +2.7% year-on-year;
    • Domestic SSC*: 2.1 million, +4.1%;
    • Domestic Brazil**: 2.6 million, +0.7%;
    • International***: 1.5 million, +4.4%;
  • Passenger load factor: 86.3%, +0.2ppt;
    • Domestic SSC*: 83.5%, +0.4ppts;
    • Domestic Brazil**: 85.1%, -0.1ppt;
    • International***: 87.8%, +0.2ppt;
  • Cargo traffic (FTKs): +5.0%;
  • Cargo load factor: 53.3%, +1.5ppts.

According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marks the sixth consecutive month of passenger growth at the carrier. [more - original PR]

*Domestic passenger operations in Spanish speaking countries (SSC) carried by LAN. Passenger statistics include domestic operations in Chile, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador and Colombia.
**Domestic passenger operations of TAM in Brazil.
***International passenger operations of LAN and TAM.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More