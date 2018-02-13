LATAM Airlines Group reports sixth consecutive month of pax growth in Jan-2018

LATAM Airlines Group reported (12-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

Passengers: 6.2 million, +2.7% year-on-year; Domestic SSC*: 2.1 million, +4.1%; Domestic Brazil **: 2.6 million, +0.7%; International***: 1.5 million, +4.4%;

Passenger load factor: 86.3%, +0.2ppt; Domestic SSC*: 83.5%, +0.4ppts; Domestic Brazil**: 85.1%, -0.1ppt; International***: 87.8%, +0.2ppt;

Cargo traffic (FTKs): +5.0%;

Cargo load factor: 53.3%, +1.5ppts.

According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marks the sixth consecutive month of passenger growth at the carrier. [more - original PR]

*Domestic passenger operations in Spanish speaking countries (SSC) carried by LAN. Passenger statistics include domestic operations in Chile, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador and Colombia.

**Domestic passenger operations of TAM in Brazil.

***International passenger operations of LAN and TAM.