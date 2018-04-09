LATAM Airlines Group reports eighth consecutive month of pax growth in Mar-2018

LATAM Airlines Group reported (09-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:

Passengers: 5.6 million, +3.6% year-on-year; Domestic SSC*: 1.9 million, +7.3%; Domestic Brazil **: 2.3 million, stable; International***: 1.4 million, +5.0%;

Passenger load factor: 84.2%, +1.3ppts; Domestic SSC*: 82.0%, +2.7ppts; Domestic Brazil**: 80.3%, +0.2ppt; International***: 86.7%, +1.4ppts;

Cargo traffic (FTKs): +13.6%;

Cargo load factor: 58.1%, +4.4ppts.

According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the carrier's eighth consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]

*Domestic passenger operations in Spanish speaking countries (SSC) carried by LAN. Passenger statistics include domestic operations in Chile, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador and Colombia.

**Domestic passenger operations of TAM in Brazil.

***International passenger operations of LAN and TAM.