LATAM Airlines Group reports double-digit profit growth in 4Q and 2017, annual net profit doubles

LATAM Airlines Group reported (14-Mar-2018) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 31-Dec-2017:
    • Total operating revenue: USD2768 million, +7.7% year-on-year;
      • Passenger: USD2275 million, +7.7%;
      • Cargo: USD337.0 million, +9.0%;
    • Total operating costs: USD2498 million, +5.2%;
      • Fuel: USD650.9 million, +16.9%;
      • Labour: USD519.8 million, +4.7%;
    • Operating profit: USD270.0 million, +38.4%;
    • Net profit: USD67.2 million, +23.6%;
    • Passengers: 17.6 million, +3.2%;
    • Passenger load factor: 85.1%, +0.5ppt;
    • Operating revenue per AKS: USD 7.9 cents, +5.3%;
    • Passenger yield: USD 7.7 cents, +4.6%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASK: USD 6.5 cents, +5.3%;
    • Cargo: 246,000 tons, -3.5%;
    • Cargo load factor: 58.4%;
    • Cargo yield: USD 35.1 cents, +10.3%;
    • Cost per ASK: USD 7.2 cents, +2.9%;
    • Cost per ASK excl fuel: USD 5.3 cents, -0.6%;
  • 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
    • Total operating revenue: USD10,164 million, +6.7%;
      • Passenger: USD8494 million, +7.8%;
      • Cargo: USD1119 million, +0.8%;
    • Total operating costs: USD9449 million, +5.5%;
      • Fuel: USD2319 million, +12.7%;
      • Labour: USD2024 million, +3.7%;
    • Operating profit: USD714.5 million, +25.8%;
    • Net profit: USD155.3 million, +124%;
    • Passengers: 67.1 million, +0.3%;
    • Passenger load factor: 84.8%, +0.6ppt;
    • Operating revenue per ASK: USD 7.5 cents, +5.6%;
    • Passenger yield: USD 7.3 cents, +5.9%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASK: USD 6.2 cents, +6.7%;
    • Cargo: 896,000 tons, -5.1%;
    • Cargo load factor: 54.9%, +3.2ppts;
    • Cargo yield: USD 32.7 cents, +2.1%;
    • Cost per ASK: USD 6.9 cents, +4.4%;
    • Cost per ASK excl fuel: USD 5.2 cents, +2.2%;
    • Total assets: 18,798 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: USD1142 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD14,531 million. [more - original PR]

