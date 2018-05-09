9-May-2018 11:00 AM
LATAM Airlines Group reports double digit growth in operating profit in 1Q2018
LATAM Airlines Group reported (08-May-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:
- Total operating revenue: USD2731 million, +10.2% year-on-year;
- Passenger: USD2318 million, +10.1%;
- Cargo: USD295.8 million, +16.6%;
- Total operating costs: USD2502 million, +7.6%;
- Labour: USD514.5 million, -2.0%;
- Fuel: USD717.9 million, +20.6%;
- Operating profit: USD228.5 million, +50.1%;
- Net profit: USD93.9 million, +43.2%;
- Passenger numbers: 17.3 million, +3.6%;
- Passenger load factor: 85.3%, +0.6ppt;
- Passenger yield: USD7.6 cents, +6.2%;
- Passenger revenue per ASK: USD6.5 cents, +7.0%;
- Cargo volume: 225,000 tons, +5.6%;
- Cargo load factor: 54.8%, +1.9ppts;
- Cargo yield: USD33.5 cents, +7.1%;
- Average trip length: 1758km, stable;
- Total assets: USD18,688 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD814.2 million;
- Total liabilities: USD14,371 million. [more - original PR]