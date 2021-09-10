10-Sep-2021 12:11 PM
LATAM Airlines Group projects Sep-2021 capacity will reach 53% of Sep-2019 levels
LATAM Airlines Group released (08-Sep-2021) the following capacity projections for its regional subsidiaries in Sep-2021, measured in ASKs compared to Sep-2019:
- Brazil: 55%
- Domestic: 82%;
- International: 20%;
- Chile: 50%;
- Domestic: 86%;
- International: 36%;
- Colombia: 80%;
- Domestic: 114%;
- International: 41%;
- Ecuador: 31%;
- Domestic: 93%;
- International: 10%;
- Peru: 51%;
- Domestic: 80%;
- International: 41%;
- Cargo: 75%;
- Domestic: 69%;
- International: 45%.
The group expects capacity across all its divisions to reach more than 53% of Sep-2019 levels. [more - original PR]