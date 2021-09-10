Become a CAPA Member
10-Sep-2021 12:11 PM

LATAM Airlines Group projects Sep-2021 capacity will reach 53% of Sep-2019 levels

LATAM Airlines Group released (08-Sep-2021) the following capacity projections for its regional subsidiaries in Sep-2021, measured in ASKs compared to Sep-2019:

  • Brazil: 55%
    • Domestic: 82%;
    • International: 20%;
  • Chile: 50%;
    • Domestic: 86%;
    • International: 36%;
  • Colombia: 80%;
    • Domestic: 114%;
    • International: 41%;
  • Ecuador: 31%;
    • Domestic: 93%;
    • International: 10%;
  • Peru: 51%;
    • Domestic: 80%;
    • International: 41%;
  • Cargo: 75%;
    • Domestic: 69%;
    • International: 45%.

The group expects capacity across all its divisions to reach more than 53% of Sep-2019 levels. [more - original PR]

