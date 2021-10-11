11-Oct-2021 11:27 AM
LATAM Airlines Group projects Oct-2021 capacity will reach 56% of Oct-2019 levels
LATAM Airlines Group released (08-Oct-2021) the following capacity projections for its regional subsidiaries in Oct-2021, measured in ASKs compared to Oct-2019:
- Brazil: 56%;
- Domestic: 82%;
- International: 25%;
- Chile: 55%;
- Domestic: 90%;
- International: 39%;
- Colombia: 78%;
- Domestic: 105%;
- International: 44%;
- Ecuador: 31%;
- Domestic: 100%;
- International: 12%;
- Peru: 53%;
- Domestic: 82%;
- International: 43%;
- Cargo: 82%;
- Domestic: 72%;
- International 49%.
The group expects capacity across all its divisions to reach 56% of Oct-2019 levels. [more - original PR - Spanish]