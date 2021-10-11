Become a CAPA Member
11-Oct-2021

LATAM Airlines Group projects Oct-2021 capacity will reach 56% of Oct-2019 levels

LATAM Airlines Group released (08-Oct-2021) the following capacity projections for its regional subsidiaries in Oct-2021, measured in ASKs compared to Oct-2019:

  • Brazil: 56%;
    • Domestic: 82%;
    • International: 25%;
  • Chile: 55%;
    • Domestic: 90%;
    • International: 39%;
  • Colombia: 78%;
    • Domestic: 105%;
    • International: 44%;
  • Ecuador: 31%;
    • Domestic: 100%;
    • International: 12%;
  • Peru: 53%;
    • Domestic: 82%;
    • International: 43%;
  • Cargo: 82%;
    • Domestic: 72%;
    • International 49%.

The group expects capacity across all its divisions to reach 56% of Oct-2019 levels. [more - original PR - Spanish]

