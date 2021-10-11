LATAM Airlines Group projects Oct-2021 capacity will reach 56% of Oct-2019 levels

LATAM Airlines Group released (08-Oct-2021) the following capacity projections for its regional subsidiaries in Oct-2021, measured in ASKs compared to Oct-2019:

Brazil : 56%; Domestic: 82%; International: 25%;

: 56%; Chile : 55%; Domestic: 90%; International: 39%;

: 55%; Colombia : 78%; Domestic: 105%; International: 44%;

: 78%; Ecuador : 31%; Domestic: 100%; International: 12%;

: 31%; Peru : 53%; Domestic: 82%; International: 43%;

: 53%; Cargo: 82%; Domestic: 72%; International 49%.



The group expects capacity across all its divisions to reach 56% of Oct-2019 levels. [more - original PR - Spanish]