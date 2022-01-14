14-Jan-2022 11:23 AM
LATAM Airlines Group projects Jan-2022 capacity will reach 72% of 2019 levels
LATAM Airlines Group released (13-Jan-2022) the following capacity projections for its regional subsidiaries in Jan-2021, measured in ASKs compared to Jan-2019:
- Brazil: 82%;
- Domestic: 107%;
- International: 54%;
- Chile: 60%;
- Domestic: 85%;
- International: 50%;
- Colombia: 109%;
- Domestic: 162%;
- International: 71%;
- Ecuador: 46%;
- Domestic: 133%;
- International: 21%;
- Peru: 67%;
- Domestic: 105%;
- International: 55%;
- Cargo: 91%;
- Domestic: 82%;
- International: 59%.
The group expects capacity across all its divisions to reach 72% of Jan-2019 levels, subject to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. [more - original PR]