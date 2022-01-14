Become a CAPA Member
14-Jan-2022 11:23 AM

LATAM Airlines Group projects Jan-2022 capacity will reach 72% of 2019 levels

LATAM Airlines Group released (13-Jan-2022) the following capacity projections for its regional subsidiaries in Jan-2021, measured in ASKs compared to Jan-2019:

  • Brazil: 82%;
    • Domestic: 107%;
    • International: 54%;
  • Chile: 60%;
    • Domestic: 85%;
    • International: 50%;
  • Colombia: 109%;
    • Domestic: 162%;
    • International: 71%;
  • Ecuador: 46%;
    • Domestic: 133%;
    • International: 21%;
  • Peru: 67%;
    • Domestic: 105%;
    • International: 55%;
  • Cargo: 91%;
    • Domestic: 82%;
    • International: 59%.

The group expects capacity across all its divisions to reach 72% of Jan-2019 levels, subject to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. [more - original PR]

