14-Dec-2021 5:58 AM

LATAM Airlines Group projects Dec-2021 capacity will reach 69% of 2019 levels

LATAM Airlines Group released (10-Dec-2021) the following capacity projections for its regional subsidiaries in Dec-2021, measured in ASKs compared to Dec-2019:

  • Brazil: 74%;
    • Domestic: 95%;
    • International: 48%;
  • Chile: 59%;
    • Domestic: 92%;
    • International: 47%;
  • Colombia: 102%;
    • Domestic: 137%;
    • International: 69%;
  • Ecuador: 40%;
    • Domestic: 112%;
    • International: 16%;
  • Peru: 63%;
    • Domestic: 82%;
    • International: 55%;
  • Cargo: 98%;
    • Domestic: 91%;
    • International: 64%.

The group expects capacity across all its divisions to reach 69% of Dec-2019 levels. [more - original PR]

