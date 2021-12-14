14-Dec-2021 5:58 AM
LATAM Airlines Group projects Dec-2021 capacity will reach 69% of 2019 levels
LATAM Airlines Group released (10-Dec-2021) the following capacity projections for its regional subsidiaries in Dec-2021, measured in ASKs compared to Dec-2019:
- Brazil: 74%;
- Domestic: 95%;
- International: 48%;
- Chile: 59%;
- Domestic: 92%;
- International: 47%;
- Colombia: 102%;
- Domestic: 137%;
- International: 69%;
- Ecuador: 40%;
- Domestic: 112%;
- International: 16%;
- Peru: 63%;
- Domestic: 82%;
- International: 55%;
- Cargo: 98%;
- Domestic: 91%;
- International: 64%.
The group expects capacity across all its divisions to reach 69% of Dec-2019 levels. [more - original PR]