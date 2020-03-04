4-Mar-2020 11:51 AM
LATAM Airlines Group pax up 7.8% in 2019
LATAM Airlines Group transported (04-Mar-2020) 74 million passengers in 2019, a 7.8% year-on-year increase. The increase is attributed mainly to the domestic Brazil market. The carrier reported a 7.1% operational margin in 2019, already including the USD40 million impact of social unrest in Chile. Details include:
- Revenue: USD10.43 billion;
- Net profit: USD190.4 million;
- Unit cost (CASK): -1.8%;
- CASK ex-fuel: "Stable" at USD 4.5 cents. [more - original PR - Portuguese]