14-Feb-2022 11:11 AM

LATAM Airlines Group pax up 70% in Jan-2022

LATAM Airlines Group reported (10-Feb-2022) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2022:

  • Passengers: 5.2 million, +69.7% year-on-year;
    • Domestic Spanish speaking countries (SSC): 2.1 million, +98.3%;
    • Domestic Brazil: 2.5 million, +40.6%;
    • International: 570,000, +167%;
  • RPK: +95.9%;
    • Domestic SSC: +105%;
    • Domestic Brazil: +38.5%;
    • International: 2.9 million, +228%;
  • ASK: +71.1%;
    • Domestic SSC: +81.6%;
    • Domestic Brazil: +35.6%;
    • International: +118%;
  • Passenger load factor: 80.4%, +10.2pp;

