14-Feb-2022 11:11 AM
LATAM Airlines Group pax up 70% in Jan-2022
LATAM Airlines Group reported (10-Feb-2022) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2022:
- Passengers: 5.2 million, +69.7% year-on-year;
- Domestic Spanish speaking countries (SSC): 2.1 million, +98.3%;
- Domestic Brazil: 2.5 million, +40.6%;
- International: 570,000, +167%;
- RPK: +95.9%;
- Domestic SSC: +105%;
- Domestic Brazil: +38.5%;
- International: 2.9 million, +228%;
- ASK: +71.1%;
- Domestic SSC: +81.6%;
- Domestic Brazil: +35.6%;
- International: +118%;
- Passenger load factor: 80.4%, +10.2pp;
- Domestic SSC: 80.4%, +9pp;
- Domestic Brazil: 84%, +1.8pp;
- International: 77.1%, +25.8pp. [more - original PR]