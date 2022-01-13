Become a CAPA Member
13-Jan-2022

LATAM Airlines Group pax down 46% in 2021, compared to 2019

LATAM Airlines Group reported (12-Jan-2022) the following traffic highlights for:

  • Dec-2021:
    • Passengers: 5.4 million, -21.6% compared to Dec-2019;
      • Domestic Spanish speaking countries (SSC): 2.2 million, -8.9%;
      • Domestic Brazil: 2.6 million, -17.3%;
      • International: 564,000, -56.1%;
    • RPK: -31.2%;
      • Domestic SSC: -15.3%;
      • Domestic Brazil: -10.8%;
      • International: -49.4%;
    • ASK: -29.9%;
      • Domestic SSC: -10.9%;
      • Domestic Brazil: -7.1%;
      • International: -50.5%;
    • Passenger load factor: 82%, -1.6pp;
      • Domestic SSC: 75.3%, -3.9pp;
      • Domestic Brazil: 82.9%, -3.4pp;
      • International: 85.5%, +1.9pp;
  • 2021:
    • Passengers: 40.2 million, -45.8% compared to 2019;
      • Domestic SSC: 17.5 million, -34.2%;
      • Domestic Brazil: 19.8 million, -36.8%;
      • International: 2.9 million, -82.4%;
    • RPK: -59.6%;
      • Domestic SSC: -39.5%;
      • Domestic Brazil: -29.7%;
      • International: -80.5%;
    • ASK: -54.6%;
      • Domestic SSC: -34.7%;
      • Domestic Brazil: -27.5%;
      • International: -74.8%;
    • Passenger load factor: 74.4%, -9.1pp;

