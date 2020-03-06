Become a CAPA Member
Loading
6-Mar-2020 4:22 PM

LATAM Airlines Group operating profit improves in 4Q2019, but down 16% for full year

LATAM Airlines Group reported (03-Mar-2020) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 31-Dec-2019:
    • Total operating revenue: USD2871 million, +3% year-on-year;
      • Passenger: USD2478 million, +6.5%;
      • Cargo: USD280 million, -10.3%;
    • Total operating costs: USD2520 million, +3.1%;
      • Fuel: USD743.8 million, -10.6%;
      • Labour: USD439.7 million, -5.7%;
    • Operating profit: USD350.4 million, +2.1%;
    • Net profit: USD227.1 million, -41.8%;
  • 12 months ended 31-Dec-2019:
    • Total operating revenue: USD10,431 million, +0.6%;
      • Passenger: USD9006 million, +3.4%;
      • Cargo: USD1064 million, -10.3%;
    • Total operating costs: USD9689 million, +2.2%;
      • Fuel: USD2929 million, -1.8%;
      • Labour: USD1795 million, -1.4%;
    • Operating profit: USD741.6 million, -16.4%;
    • Net profit: USD190.4 million, -38.5%;
    • Total assets: USD21,088 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: USD1073 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD17,959 million. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More