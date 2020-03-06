6-Mar-2020 4:22 PM
LATAM Airlines Group operating profit improves in 4Q2019, but down 16% for full year
LATAM Airlines Group reported (03-Mar-2020) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 31-Dec-2019:
- Total operating revenue: USD2871 million, +3% year-on-year;
- Passenger: USD2478 million, +6.5%;
- Cargo: USD280 million, -10.3%;
- Total operating costs: USD2520 million, +3.1%;
- Fuel: USD743.8 million, -10.6%;
- Labour: USD439.7 million, -5.7%;
- Operating profit: USD350.4 million, +2.1%;
- Net profit: USD227.1 million, -41.8%;
- Total operating revenue: USD2871 million, +3% year-on-year;
- 12 months ended 31-Dec-2019:
- Total operating revenue: USD10,431 million, +0.6%;
- Passenger: USD9006 million, +3.4%;
- Cargo: USD1064 million, -10.3%;
- Total operating costs: USD9689 million, +2.2%;
- Fuel: USD2929 million, -1.8%;
- Labour: USD1795 million, -1.4%;
- Operating profit: USD741.6 million, -16.4%;
- Net profit: USD190.4 million, -38.5%;
- Total assets: USD21,088 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD1073 million;
- Total liabilities: USD17,959 million. [more - original PR]
- Total operating revenue: USD10,431 million, +0.6%;