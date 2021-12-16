LATAM Airlines Group CCO: Governments should recognise airlines as partners, not adversaries

LATAM Airlines Group chief commercial officer (CCO) Marty St George, speaking at CAPA Live December 2021, stated (15-Dec-2021) governments should recognise airlines as "partners, not adversaries", adding "it is extremely important that governments in the region recognise the utility that aviation brings". Mr St George said governments should be "very thankful" that prices in Spanish speaking South America are "significantly lower" than for similar services in the US.