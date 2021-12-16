LATAM Airlines Group CCO: Domestic traffic recovery relatively strong

LATAM Airlines Group chief commercial officer (CCO) Marty St George, speaking at CAPA Live December 2021, stated (16-Dec-2021) domestic traffic recovery is "relatively strong", with Colombia now recording numbers above pre pandemic traffic levels, with Chile and Ecuador "almost back" to 2019 levels. Mr St George said regional traffic across Latin America has been the biggest challenge, with recovery lagging due to "a combination of unclear restrictions and the overall friction in the process of travelling". He added that the "VFR market is exploding, but we can't count on that continuing for too long".