LATAM Airlines Group aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050

LATAM Airlines Group announced (05-May-2021) it aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and will implement the following measures to do so:

Eliminate single use plastics by 2023;

Recycle all waste on domestic services;

Make all LATAM lounges 100% sustainable;

Achieve zero waste to landfill by 2027;

Collaborate with The Nature Conservancy to undertake conservation and reforestation actions in iconic ecosystems in Latin America;

Increase use of sustainable aviation fuels;

Promote carbon emissions offsets programme for passengers and cargo customers;

LATAM Airlines Group to offset 50% of emissions from its domestic operations by 2030.

LATAM Airlines Group CEO Roberto Alvo stated: "the environment cannot wait 15 years to have the necessary technologies to reduce emissions", adding "this is why we will work in parallel to promote these transformations and offset our emissions through nature-based solutions". [more - original PR]