Brazil's CADE general superintendence recommends approval of LATAM/American JBA

LATAM Airlines and American Airlines announced (14-Sep-2017) Brazil's General Superintendence of the CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) recommended the antitrust regulator's administrative tribunal approve the carriers' joint business agreement, without restriction. LATAM's JBAs with both IAG and American Airlines have now been approved in Uruguay, Colombia and Brazil. CADE's tribunal has until 29-Sep-2017 to indicate whether it is inclined to also review the matter. If it does not the recommendation becomes final. [more - original PR - LATAM - English/Portuguese] [more - original PR - American]

