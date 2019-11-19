19-Nov-2019 7:59 AM
LATAM Airlines details expansion plans for Lima
LATAM Airlines Group announced (18-Nov-2019) plans to expand its operations from Lima Jorge Chavez International Airport to several international destinations.
- Lima-Asuncion: From four times weekly to seven times weekly with A320 effective 01-Jan-2020;
- Lima-Montevideo: From five times weekly to seven times weekly effective 01-Jan-2020;
- Lima-Montego Bay: Launch in Dec-2019;
- Lima-Porto Alegre: Launch in Dec-2019;
- Lima-Concepcion: Launch on 04-Jan-2020. [more - original PR - Portuguese]