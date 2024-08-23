LATAM Airlines Colombia CEO: Latin America 'has a lot of potential' for SAF production

LATAM Airlines Colombia CEO Santiago Alvarez, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (22-Aug-2024) that "not a drop" of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is being produced in Latin America. Mr Alvarez said Brazil and Colombia have the most opportunities for SAF production, but challenges remain in motivating governments to support SAF through measures such as subsidies and public policies. He said the SAF industry in the region "has a lot of potential".