11-Jul-2019 10:35 AM
LATAM Airlines Brazil wins bid for two of Avianca Brazil's IPU airport slot sets
LATAM Airlines Brazil presented (10-Jul-2019) the winning bid for the independent productive units (IPU) B and C in the auction of Avianca Brazil's assets. The offers were valued at USD70 million and USD10,000 respectively. IPU B comprises 26 slots at São Paulo Guarulhos International Airport, eight at Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont Airport and 13 at Sao Paulo Congonhas Airport (G1/Panrotas, 10-Jul-2019). IPU C comprises six slots at São Paulo Guarulhos International Airport, six at Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont Airport and eight at Sao Paulo Congonhas Airport. [more - original PR]