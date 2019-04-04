LATAM Airlines Brazil to participate in a restructuring proposal for Avianca Brazil

LATAM Airlines Brazil announced (03-Apr-2019) plans to participate in a restructuring proposal for Avianca Brazil. LATAM Airlines Brazil was been approached by Elliott Associates, Elliott International and Manchester Securities Corporation, the largest debt holders of Avianca Brazil, to participate in a restructuring proposal. As part of the proposed restructuring, and subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, LATAM Airlines Brazil has committed to provide Avianca Brasil directly and indirectly at least USD13 million of debtor-in-possession loans to finance, in part, working capital in support of the ongoing operations. LATAM Airlines Brazil has agreed to bid for at least one independent productive unit (IPU) together with its respective assets (including but not limited to certain contracts, operating certificates, permits and slots) of Elliot's restructuring proposal in upcoming auctions for a minimum amount of USD70 million. Any and all required governmental and antitrust approvals for the acquisition of the IPU shall be timely provided in anticipation of closing of any transaction in favour of LATAM Airlines Brazil. The closing date cannot be confirmed at this time. [more - original PR]