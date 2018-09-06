6-Sep-2018 11:14 AM
LATAM Airlines Brazil commences slot exchange for Sao Paulo-Santiago service
LATAM Airlines Brazil announced (05-Sep-2018) it commenced a slot exchange at Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport, in compliance with CADE and TDLC's rulings. LATAM will only exchange slots in Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport with companies interested in operating direct Sao Paulo-Santiago service. The carrier will exchange up to four take off slots and up to four landing slots. [more - original PR English - Portuguese]