LATAM Airlines Brasil to remove all A350s from its fleet by the end of Apr-2021

LATAM Airlines Brasil CEO Jerome Cadier announced the airline plans to remove all 11 A350 aircraft from its fleet by the end of Apr-2021 (AEROIN/Aeroflap/Contato Radar/Aviacion Online, 08-Apr-2021). Mr Cadier stated: "This decision, in addition to obtaining a smaller and more homogeneous fleet, aims at a more efficient widebody operation to go through this period of less demand for seats in our international operation". LATAM Airlines Brasil will now exclusively deploy Boeing widebody aircraft on its long haul international services, specifically 767s and 777s.