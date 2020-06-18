LATAM Airlines Argentina ceases operations citing COVID-19 and lack of local stakeholder support
LATAM Airlines, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (17-Jun-2020) LATAM Airlines Argentina ceased operations. LATAM Airlines Group will use its other subsidiaries to continue servicing international routes from Argentina to the US, Brazil, Chile and Peru. LATAM's FFP, LATAM Pass, will continue in Argentina. LATAM stated the decision is due to the severity of the COVID-19 impact allied with the "difficulties of building up structural agreements with local industry stakeholders", rendering it impossible "to see a viable and sustainable project". LATAM Airlines Group CEO Roberto Alvo stated: "Argentina has always been a fundamental country and will continue being. Other subsidiaries in LATAM Group will continue connecting passengers from Argentina to Latin America and the World". [more - original PR - Spanish] [more - original PR - English]