LATAM airlines announces new business class product

LATAM Airlines Group unveiled (27-Aug-2019) a new premium business class service, which includes a new culinary concept and cabin crew protocols to provide more comfort and privacy to passengers. The new service will be available on all LATAM international operations from Aug-2019. LATAM Airlines Group VP customer Paulo Miranda stated: "With the new premium business experience, we aim to continue being the first choice for corporate customers". LATAM's refurbished Boeing 777 premium cabin features Thompson seats with direct aisle access and configurations for both individuals and couples. The fully flat seats feature 18" Panasonic screens and have space for personal items. LATAM's 777 also features a revamped economy cabin, offering passengers a new look, improved comfort and IFE. [more - original PR]