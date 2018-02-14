'Latacunga is a great airport...great opportunity to create routes': Declan Ryan

Ecuador DGAC, via its official Twitter account, announced (13-Feb-2018) Declan Ryan is negotiating the development of new routes to Ecuador. Mr Ryan stated: "Latacunga is a great airport where there is great opportunity to create routes from". VivaColombia, a carrier in which Declan Ryan is president, via its official Twitter account announced: "We love Ecuador" adding the carrier is exploring new route possibilities. The same post was made by Viva Air Peru, expanding the options for LCC services from Colombia or Peru.