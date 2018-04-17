18-Apr-2018 7:57 AM
Largest ULCCs in North America have relatively low market share, will grow: Indigo Partners
Indigo Partners managing partner Bill Franke, speaking at the CAPA Americas Aviation Summit, stated (17-Apr-2018) the largest ULCCs in North America – Frontier and Spirit Airlines – have a relatively low market share at approximately 6%. Mr Franke believes that figure will grow to 20% over the next seven to eight years. He said it is clear looking at ULCC order books that "something is going to happen".