LAP to issue RFP for construction and operation of two hotels at Lima International Airport

Lima Airport Partners (LAP) announced (03-Nov-2022) plans to issue a request for proposal (RFP) for an operator to invest in, design, build and operate two hotels at Lima Jorge Chavez International Airport. LAP will conduct a pre-qualification process among interested investors, developers and operators prior to the tender. The hotels will form part of the airport's proposed 935ha Airport City, and will complement the new passenger terminal scheduled to open in Jan-2025, as previously reported by CAPA. [more - original PR]