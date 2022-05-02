LAP to construct new terminal at Lima Jorge Chavez Airport by Jan-2025

Lima Airport Partners (LAP) and Peru's Ministry of Transport and Communications signed (01-May-2022) an MoU for LAP to construct a new 180,000sqm passenger terminal at Lima Jorge Chavez International Airport, with completion scheduled for Jan-2025. The initiative forms part of LAP's USD1.6 billion airport expansion project, which includes construction of a second runway and new control tower. As previously reported by CAPA, the parties had been discussing potential modifications to the project's initial completion date, as well as the size of the terminal. [more - original PR - Spanish]