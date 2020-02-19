Become a CAPA Member
19-Feb-2020 4:27 PM

Lanzhou Zhongchuan Airport receives NDRC approval for USD4.8bn phase three expansion project

Lanzhou Zhongchuan Airport received (17-Feb-2020) approval for its phase three expansion project feasibility study report from China National Development and Reform Commission on 05-Feb-2020. The CNY33,550 million (USD4789 million) project includes the construction of two 4000m x 45m runways, a 400,000sqm T3 terminal, 91 aircraft stands, 270,000sqm ground transportation centre, a new air traffic control tower, a 3260sqm building for air traffic control, four 10,000 cubic metre fuel tank, second aviation fuel station, apron fuel pipeline and relevant supporting facilities. [more - original PR - Chinese]

