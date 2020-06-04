4-Jun-2020 3:44 PM
LanzaTech launches LanzaJet with USD25m in funding from Suncor Energy and Mitsui & Co
LanzaTech launched (02-Jun-2020) LanzaJet, a new company that will produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for the aviation sector. Key details include:
- Suncor Energy has invested USD15 million and Mitsui & Co has invested USD10 million to establish LanzaJet. Funding will be used to build a demonstration plant capable of producing 10 million gallons p/a of sustainable alternative fuels (SAF) and renewable diesel starting from sustainable ethanol sources;
- Production is expected to start in early 2022;
- Initial investment coupled with participation from All Nippon Airways (ANA) will complement the existing USD14 million grant from the US Department of Energy, enabling the construction of an integrated biorefinery at LanzaTech's Freedom Pines site in Soperton, Georgia;
- In addition to its equity investment, Suncor has contracted to take a significant portion of the SAF and renewable diesel produced at the facility to provide its jet fuel and distillate customers with sustainable energy solutions. Suncor and Mitsui are aiming to invest further in the construction of commercial production facilities after the demonstration meets all its technical and economic targets;
- Jimmy Samartzis has joined as CEO, bringing a background in clean energy, public policy, infrastructure and sustainability, as well as a decade at United Airlines;
- The LanzaJet process can use any source of sustainable ethanol for jet fuel production. [more - original PR]