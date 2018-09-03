3-Sep-2018 8:39 AM
Langkawi Airport completes year long expansion and refurbishment project
Langkawi Airport completed (01-Sep-2018) its expansion project and opened for operations on 01-Sep-2018. The project commenced in Oct-2017 and has increased the airport capacity from 1.5 million passengers p/a to four million passengers p/a. Highlights include:
- Terminal increased from 15,000sqm to 23,000sqm;
- Car park bays increased from 400 to 600;
- Passenger 'touchpoints' increased from 24 to 30 check in counters and from 14 to 18 immigration counters;
- Installed In-Line Hold Baggage Handling System, an automated system with three levels of security screening allowing for more efficient check in process;
- Boarding gates increased from five to eight;
- Added and refurbished existing washroom facilities;
- New retail and F&B offerings. [more - original PR]