3-Sep-2018 8:39 AM

Langkawi Airport completes year long expansion and refurbishment project

Langkawi Airport completed (01-Sep-2018) its expansion project and opened for operations on 01-Sep-2018. The project commenced in Oct-2017 and has increased the airport capacity from 1.5 million passengers p/a to four million passengers p/a. Highlights include:

  • Terminal increased from 15,000sqm to 23,000sqm;
  • Car park bays increased from 400 to 600;
  • Passenger 'touchpoints' increased from 24 to 30 check in counters and from 14 to 18 immigration counters;
  • Installed In-Line Hold Baggage Handling System, an automated system with three levels of security screening allowing for more efficient check in process;
  • Boarding gates increased from five to eight;
  • Added and refurbished existing washroom facilities;
  • New retail and F&B offerings. [more - original PR]

