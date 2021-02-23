Lagardère Travel Retail wins contract to operate 20 F&B outlets at Santiago Airport

Santiago International Airport awarded (22-Feb-2021) the concession contract to build and run 20 F&B outlets to the JV between Lagardère Travel Retail and Global Group Corporation (GGCorp). The stores will be in both the existing and new terminal of the airport, for a total commercial surface of 3600sqm and will be opening between Jul-2021, with the opening of the new international terminal, and Jan-2022, when the existing terminal will be remodelled. The proposal includes a mix of international and local foodservice concepts, as well as internal brands such as Natoo. GGCorp director Felipe Elgueta stated: "Our company has been working for more than 17 years at Santiago Airport in various businesses from advertising, with Massiva, to gastronomy with GGCorp". [more - original PR]