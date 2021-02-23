Become a CAPA Member
Loading
23-Feb-2021 2:19 AM

Lagardère Travel Retail wins contract to operate 20 F&B outlets at Santiago Airport

Santiago International Airport awarded (22-Feb-2021) the concession contract to build and run 20 F&B outlets to the JV between Lagardère Travel Retail and Global Group Corporation (GGCorp). The stores will be in both the existing and new terminal of the airport, for a total commercial surface of 3600sqm and will be opening between Jul-2021, with the opening of the new international terminal, and Jan-2022, when the existing terminal will be remodelled. The proposal includes a mix of international and local foodservice concepts, as well as internal brands such as Natoo. GGCorp director Felipe Elgueta stated: "Our company has been working for more than 17 years at Santiago Airport in various businesses from advertising, with Massiva, to gastronomy with GGCorp". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More