Lagardère Travel Retail reopens international stores across four New Zealand airports

Lagardère Travel Retail reopened (20-Apr-2021) international terminal stores in Christchurch, Queenstown, Wellington and Auckland airports for the start of the bubble arrangement between Australia and New Zealand. Lagardere Travel Retail Pacific CEO Przemek Lesniak stated: "It was devastating for the whole team to have to close the doors of our international stores back in April 2020, so reopening our doors yesterday was quite emotional for all of us". [more - original PR]