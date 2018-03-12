12-Mar-2018 11:05 AM
Lagardere Travel Retail records 'very solid organic revenue growth' in 2017
Lagardere Travel Retail stated (08-Mar-2018) it recorded "very solid organic revenue growth in 2017", including strong revenue growth in the Asia Pacific region due to the launch of a new concession at Hong Kong International Airport, the modernisation of its Auckland International Airport duty free outlet and robust performances at fashion outlets in mainland China. In the EAMA region Lagardere also recorded increased revenue "spurred by network development, especially in Switzerland, Eastern Europe and Italy, as well as by a rise in passenger traffic and the modernisation of concepts". North America was "resilient" despite the impact of hurricanes in 2H2017. [more - original PR]