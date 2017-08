Lagardere: Travel retail results mixed in 1H2017

Lagardere reported (31-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights for six months ended 30-Jun-2017:

Revenue: EUR3306 million, -3.6% year-on-year; Lagardere Travel Retail: EUR1628 million, -9.0%; Travel Retail: EUR1617 million, +9.6%;

Recurring EBIT: EUR136 million, +34.7%; Lagardere Travel Retail: EUR32 million, -11.1%; Travel Retail: EUR32 million, +18.5%;

Net profit: EUR44 million, -20%. [more - original PR]