Lagardère Group secures EUR465m government-backed loan

Lagardère Group consolidated (04-Jan-2021) its financial position by arranging a EUR465 million loan with French and European banking partners, 80% backed by the French state. The initial maturity of the government-backed loan is 12 months, with an extension option for up to five additional years. The option may be exercised at the company's discretion at the end of the initial term. Lagardère also agreed with its banking partners to amend and extend the term of its revolving credit facility, adjusting the amount of the facility to EUR1.1 billion and extending the term of a EUR1 billion tranche from May-2022 to Mar-2023. [more - original PR]