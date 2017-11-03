Montpellier Mediterranee Airport to invest EUR70m through 2025, expand terminal

Montpellier Mediterranee Airport announced (02-Nov-2017) plans to invest EUR70 million through 2025. Projects include expansion of the terminal by 5700sqm to increase capacity to 2.2 million passengers p/a, and modernisation of baggage handling systems. Both projects are scheduled for delivery in summer 2019. The expansion will create a new 2500sqm check-in area on the ground floor, "particularly suitable" for LCCs which are "likely to see" expanded operations at the facility over the "next few years". The investment package also office buildings and a hotel complex, comprising one Ibis Styles and one Ibis Budget facilities. Montpellier Airport forecast to handle a record 1.83 million passengers in 2017, after a gain of 320,000 passengers over the last two years. Montpellier Airport stated it "would have reached its capacity limits" in 2019 without the investment. [more - original PR - French]