Loading
5-Feb-2018 12:25 PM

Angkasa Pura I outlines strategic plans for 2018, improvements for 13 airports

Angkasa Pura I outlined (02-Feb-2018) its strategic plans for 2018. Highlights include:

  • Service improvements at 13 airports including Banjarmasin Syamsudin Noor, Semarang Ahmad Yani and Kulon Progo (New Yogyakarta);
    • Improvements to include terminal service innovation, smart airport implementation and business process digitisation;
    • Three highlighted airports to also be included in planning for wider national strategic projects;
  • To assume management of six airports currently managed by the Ministry of Transportation, including Komodo Labuan Bajo, Jayapura Sentani, Tarakan Juwata, Luwuk, Palu Mutiara and New Samarinda;
  • New terminal at Semarang Ahmad Yani targeted for opening in Mar-2018. [more - original PR - Indonesian]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More