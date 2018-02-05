Angkasa Pura I outlines strategic plans for 2018, improvements for 13 airports

Angkasa Pura I outlined (02-Feb-2018) its strategic plans for 2018. Highlights include:
- Service improvements at 13 airports including Banjarmasin Syamsudin Noor, Semarang Ahmad Yani and Kulon Progo (New Yogyakarta);
- Improvements to include terminal service innovation, smart airport implementation and business process digitisation;
- Three highlighted airports to also be included in planning for wider national strategic projects;
- To assume management of six airports currently managed by the Ministry of Transportation, including Komodo Labuan Bajo, Jayapura Sentani, Tarakan Juwata, Luwuk, Palu Mutiara and New Samarinda;
- New terminal at Semarang Ahmad Yani targeted for opening in Mar-2018. [more - original PR - Indonesian]