L3Harris Technologies agrees to sell airport security and automation business to Leidos for USD1bn

L3Harris Technologies announced (04-Feb-2020) a definitive agreement under which Leidos will acquire L3Harris' Security & Detection Systems and MacDonald Humfrey Automation solutions for USD1 billion in cash. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2020 and is conditioned on customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals. Proceeds from the divestiture are expected to be used to repurchase shares and offset dilution. L3Harris chairman and CEO William M Brown said the divestment represents a "significant milestone in L3Harris' strategic priority to reshape our portfolio following last year's L3 and Harris merger". [more - original PR]